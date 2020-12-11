Friday, December 11, 2020
  COVID-19 Updates
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths increase, but Capital District bed capacity still solid 16 hours ago
205 new COVID cases in Albany County; 255 residents recovered from COVID 3 days ago
Albany County breaks a record – again 7 days ago
Five more deaths in Albany County; toll stands at 166 1 week ago
Access to most Town of Colonie buildings by appointment only beginning Monday 1 week ago
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths increase, but Capital District bed capacity still solid
Covid-19 Updates

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths increase, but Capital District bed capacity still solid

by Jim FrancoDecember 10, 2020
Colonie Town Board approves new hires, promotions
Government

Colonie Town Board approves new hires, promotions

by Jim FrancoDecember 9, 2020
Cornell Cooperative Extension publishing “Know Your Farmer” 
Culture

Cornell Cooperative Extension publishing “Know Your Farmer” 

by Kaitlin LemboDecember 9, 2020
SOCIAL SECURITY CORNER: Get a replacement SSA-1099 Tax form
Capital District Family Now

SOCIAL SECURITY CORNER: Social Security benefits to increase in 2021

by Spotlight NewsDecember 9, 2020
Five Questions: Christopher Kelsey
Community

Five Questions: Christopher Kelsey

by Jim FrancoDecember 9, 2020
Empire State Youth Orchestra launches virtual concerts
Music

Empire State Youth Orchestra launches virtual concerts

by Kaitlin LemboDecember 9, 2020
