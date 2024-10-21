TOLEDO, Ohio—Owens Corning was recognized by 3BL as one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2024, ranking fourth overall among the largest public companies in the United States.

This marks the seventh consecutive year the company has ranked in the top 10 and the fifth year in a row it has led the capital goods industry in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) transparency and performance.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking evaluates companies based on 223 ESG factors across seven key areas: climate change, employee relations, environment, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and overall performance. The rankings are derived solely from publicly available data, with no fee required for consideration. Owens Corning’s inclusion highlights its commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility.

David Rabuano, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer of Owens Corning, credited the company’s employees for their role in the recognition. “The consistent recognition of our company shows the commitment of Owens Corning’s 25,000 employees to our purpose of making the world a better place. We operate our business with sustainability at the core of everything we do, and we are proud of the progress we are making,” Rabuano said.

Owens Corning has a presence in Delmar, N.Y., where the company operates as part of its global network. The Delmar location supports Owens Corning’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in building products and materials.