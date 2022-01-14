Hire Power – Employment

Porco Murder and Trial
Police investigate second murder Peter Porco found dead Joan Porco badly injured
Bethlehem Police are investigating a second murder in a little over a month, after receiving a call around 11:20 a.m....
Peter Porco, a model of thoughtfulness
Hundreds of friends and family members gathered Saturday to remember the loving family man who possessed a quick but quiet...
Murder investigation reaches grand jury
As the investigation into the murder of Peter Porco and the attack of his wife, Joan, reached a grand jury...
Misinformation surrounding investigation
Misinformation surrounding the investigation into the murder of 52-year-old Peter Porco and the attack on his wife, 54-year-old Joan Porco,...
Grand Jury testimony continues
Grand Jury testimony and the investigation into the murder of 52-year-old Peter Porco and the attack on his 54-year-old wife,...
Grand jury will resume
After a few-week hiatus, the grand jury for the investigation into the November murder of a prominent Delmar resident and...
Out of area judge assigned to murder case
An out of area judge has been assigned to the murder case of Brockley Drive resident and law clerk Peter...
Bethlehem Police head to Rochester
Members of the Bethlehem Police Department headed out Monday to Rochester as part of the 52-year-old law clerk Peter Porco's...
Change of venue still pending
Jury selection begins this week in the murder trial of 22-year-old Christopher Porco.
Porco released on bail
Christopher Porco was released from Albany County Jail Friday afternoon on $250,000 bail, nearly one month after he was indicted...
Judge Jefferey Berry defers bail decision for Porco
Nearly three weeks after his indictment, Christopher Porco will find out this week if he will be allowed out of...
Pre Trial Day Two: Porco stay calm during six hours of questioning
A second day of pre-trial hearings in the case of Christopher Porco revealed a glimpse of the hours of questioning...
Porco evidence hearings outcome due this week
Orange County Judge Jeffrey Berry is expected to release his ruling this week regarding what evidence presented in the pre-trial...
Porco trial goes to Orange County
The Third Appellate District in Brooklyn has ordered the trial be moved to the Orange County town of Goshen, about...
Public waits for evidence ruling
A toll ticket, a videotape, a nod, and a Miranda Rights issue are at the heart of the evidence being...
Bethlehem PBA defends deceased detective
The president of Bethlehem Police Department's police benevolent association and members of the town police force gathered outside the station...
Porco jury screening: four questions; Judge expects trial this week
Jury selection began Monday in the Christopher Porco murder trial in Orange County Supreme Court in Goshen. Porco is accused...
Jury selection continues; trial may begin today
Today, Wednesday, June 28, could be the final day for jury selection in the murder trial of Christopher Porco. A...
Porco trial: Day 2; Christopher calls police
In one of the few times jurors may hear from Christopher Porco during his trial for murder, prosecutors on the...
Two legal teams square off in Porco case
The difference between a verdict of guilty or not guilty in the Christopher Porco murder trial may rest in the...
Prosecutors present grisly pictures
When Third Appellate Division Court Officer Captain Michael Hart drove up the driveway of 36 Brockley Drive in Delmar on...
IM: ‘My parents are dead’; Former girlfriend testifies
The girlfriend of Christopher Porco during November 2004 told jurors in his murder trial that Porco wasn't feeling well just...
Porco trial: Day 3; Bloody socks and a $100 check
Close to 200 crime scene photos of the inside of 36 Brockley Drive were detailed during testimony at the murder...
Under the ax; 4th day testimony centers on murder weapon
Investigators from the Albany County district attorney's office wheeled a heavy sack filled with evidence into the Orange County Courthouse...
Neurosurgeon: Porco mom could have memory lapses
The neurosurgeon who operated on Joan Porco's skull fractures after the ax attack inside the Porco family's Brockley Drive home...
Toll operators identify Jeep
Two tollbooth collectors who work 230 miles apart, in Rochester and Albany, told jurors in the murder trial of Christopher...