Welcome to our new renewal portal!
You can renew or subscribe by the month all in one place. Questions? – Call us at 518.439.4949 ext 410, we will be glad to help you through it.
If you are renewing your yearly subscription, use the option “Premium Access (Yearly).” That will also give you full access to our online content. You can also choose the “Premium Access (Monthly)” which will bill your card each month.
Subscription Options
Premium Access (Monthly)
For Delmar/Guilderland/Colonie readers who want print and online.
A monthly recurring payment is allowed.
All access to everything, including articles, galleries, videos and more.
Includes weekly print delivery.
$4.00 every month (recurring)
Premium Access (Yearly)
For Delmar/Guilderland/Colonie readers. A yearly recurring payment is allowed. All access to everything, including articles, galleries, videos and more. Includes weekly print delivery. Existing Delmar subscribers use this plan to opt into digital membership.
$42.00 every year (recurring)
Digital Access (Monthly)
Enables full digital access to www.spotlightnews.com, including posts, pages, galleries, videos and more.
$3.00 every month (recurring)
#SPOTTED Access
Enables all access to #SPOTTED galleries and all TheSpot518 content. No print component is available with this option.
Premium Access (Yearly) by check
Premium access to www.spotlightnews.com with the ability to pay by check. Subscription will become active in system once check has been processed by Spotlight News staff.
Colonie Support
This level is a pay what you want. $26 a year will garner 50 cents a week of support. $52 a year will garner $1 a week. Only free addresses in 12110, 12211 and 12128 are eligible for this level.