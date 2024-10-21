HOUSTON, TX—American National Insurance Company has been recognized by AM Best for maintaining an A rating for 83 consecutive years, earning a place on the 2024 Best’s Review “Standing the Test of Time” list.

This recognition honors U.S. life and health insurers that have demonstrated long-term financial strength, having sustained Best’s Financial Strength Rating of A or higher for at least 75 years.

AM Best, a credit rating agency specializing in the insurance industry, evaluates insurers based on their balance sheet strength, operating performance, and business profile. American National’s continued high rating reflects the company’s ability to meet its ongoing obligations to policyholders.

Tim Walsh, President and CEO of American National, expressed the company’s pride in this achievement, stating, “We are honored to be recognized by AM Best for our legacy of stability and dedication to being a reliable source of certainty for our clients.”

Founded in 1905, American National offers a broad range of insurance products and services across all 50 states. The company’s offerings include life insurance, annuities, health insurance, and property and casualty insurance through various affiliates.

In New York, American National operates through its affiliate, American National Life Insurance Company of New York, headquartered in Glenmont. The Glenmont location provides life insurance and other financial products to residents across the state, supporting American National’s commitment to serving clients nationwide.

For more information, visit AmericanNational.com.