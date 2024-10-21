LATHAM—Latham Group, Inc, the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, has appointed Frank J. Dellaquila as an independent member of its Board of Directors.

Effective immediately, Dellaquila will also serve as Chair of the company’s Audit Committee, replacing Robert D. Evans, who has resigned from the Board.

Dellaquila brings extensive financial and executive experience to the role, having served as Chief Financial Officer of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) from 2009 until his retirement in 2023. During his tenure at Emerson, Dellaquila was named Executive Vice President in 2012 and Senior Executive Vice President in 2016. Emerson is a global leader in technology and automation, with a current market capitalization of over $60 billion. Before joining Emerson, Dellaquila held financial positions at General Electric and Joseph E. Seagram and Sons, Inc.

Dellaquila currently serves on the Board of Directors and chairs the Audit Committee of Reliance, Inc. He is also a Board member and Finance Committee member at FM, Inc., a privately held mutual insurance company.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, N.Y., is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company employs approximately 1,800 people across 24 locations.

For more information, visit www.lathampool.com.