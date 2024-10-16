Developers introduce traffic circle for Latham Farms in Chick-fil-A proposal

LATHAM — Developers of the proposed Chick-fil-A at the Troy-Schenectady Road entrance to Latham Farms have prepared plans for a traffic circle to mitigate the traffic congestion town officials suspect the new restaurant will cause.

Since the last meeting on Tuesday, March 26, the applicant has worked with the owners of Latham Farms to address the Planning Board’s request for a roundabout on Erin Street, adjacent to the proposed site. Bohler Engineering has received preliminary approval from the owners, allowing the project to proceed with the discretionary approval process. The Albany-based firm submitted the updated proposal to the Town of Colonie Development Coordination Committee in September.

The roundabout is intended to improve traffic flow by providing a turnaround area for vehicles exiting onto Troy-Schenectady Road. The plan also includes the removal of the left-turn option from the project site onto Erin Street, creating a right-turn-only exit.

In support of the application, Bohler Engineering submitted 20 copies of a colored aerial exhibit and 20 full-size copies of the preliminary design plan for the roundabout.

The proposed Chick-fil-A restaurant will be located on a 2.5-acre parcel, previously occupied by the Brick House Tavern + Tap, which is slated for demolition. The new restaurant will feature a 5,000-square-foot building with outdoor seating, a two-lane drive-thru, and 98 parking spaces. The location will be within the Latham Farms Plaza, alongside other commercial properties like Staples, Panera Bread, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The project is expected to create 60 to 80 construction jobs during a six-month construction period, with 120 to 140 team members hired for the restaurant’s operations upon completion. The restaurant will operate Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and will be closed on Sundays. The drive-thru will be staffed during peak hours to help expedite service.

While the project has made progress, some local residents have expressed concerns. Dalton Boynton, a Colonie resident, voiced his opposition, citing potential traffic issues. “The traffic there is already congested,” Boynton wrote in a letter to the Planning and Economic Development Department. “Adding another restaurant will cause more delays and issues.”

The existing utility services on the site, including water, sewer, gas, and electric, are expected to be reused, and stormwater will be managed onsite through updated stormwater management systems. The project is anticipated to disturb more than one acre of land, which will necessitate the preparation of a Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan.