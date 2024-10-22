Taps for Twisted Fiddler

TROY—After several years of serving the community, Twisted Fiddler will close its doors at the end of October. The restaurant and bar, located at 9 First St., has announced that it will not be renewing its lease when it expires this month.

Twisted Fiddler has been a hub for local musicians and a gathering spot for Jets and Mets fans, offering live entertainment seven nights a week. In the lead-up to the closure, the venue will remain open on select dates, primarily Sundays, as well as for a customer appreciation and farewell party on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The remaining events are as follows:

Sunday, Oct. 20: Noon to Close — Jets Night

Saturday, Oct. 26: 11 a.m. to Close — Farewell Party with live music throughout the day

Sunday, Oct. 27: Noon to 10 p.m. — Jets Game

The owners have expressed gratitude to the patrons who supported the venue and to the local musicians who brought life to the space.

“We sincerely thank each and every one of you who came out to support our local business and the local musicians who

enlivened this space with entertainment seven nights a week,” the owners said in a statement.

Although Twisted Fiddler will be closing, its sister business, Slidin’ Dirty Food Truck & Catering, continues to operate with a major contract in place. The owners are exploring options for a new restaurant space in the future.

For more information on future developments, patrons are encouraged to stay in touch with the owners. If anyone has a potential space available, they are invited to reach out.