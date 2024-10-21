COLONIE—Colonie Central High School is inviting the community to join in on the fun for its annual Halloween High event on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

The family-friendly evening, sponsored by ICARE, offers a safe and creative way to celebrate Halloween with costumes, festive activities, and spooky fun for all ages.

“Halloween High has become a cherished tradition at Colonie High School,” said Associate Principal and ICARE advisor Melissa Judge. “The English and Social Studies wings transform into a Halloween wonderland, with each classroom offering a unique activity hosted by different student clubs. It’s a great opportunity for children to enjoy Halloween in a safe and creative environment while giving back to the community.”

While the event is designed with elementary students in mind, middle schoolers are also welcome to join. Each high school club will decorate classrooms with spooky themes and host activities like scavenger hunts, glow sticks, games, crafts, and more. Activities cost $1 per child.

Proceeds from Halloween High will support the Albany County Sheriff’s Homeless Improvement Program (SHIP), ICARE’s charity partner for the 2024-25 school year. SHIP helps former inmates reintegrate into society by providing resources like job interview preparation, budgeting lessons, and life skills training.

Judge highlighted the event’s community spirit, saying, “The enthusiasm our clubs show in designing these activities truly embodies the spirit of Colonie Wolf Pack pride. We can’t wait to see the community come out and enjoy this fantastic event!”