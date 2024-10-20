COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Colonie Center to check on a subject on Friday, Oct. 4, at 6:31 p.m. and found he had an outstanding warrant and was wanted for other crimes in the area.

According to reports, police found that Eric Golden, 43, of Latham, had an outstanding bench warrant for failing to appear in Colonie Town Court and had several open cases. He was processed on the warrant.

Golden was charged with grand larceny-credit card, conspiracy, and identity theft, all felonies, and petit larceny for an incident on Natick Street.

He was also charged with two counts of petit larceny for thefts at LL Bean and BJ’s Wholesale Club.

In March, he was arrested and charged with burglary and grand larceny, both felonies, stemming from an incident in June 2023 at Macy’s, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, from an incident at Price Chopper on Central Avenue in July 2023.

In July, Golden was arrested on a warrant because he failed to appear in court in April and was also charged with trespassing for an incident at Target on Central Avenue.

Golden was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Aggravated DWI

COLONIE – A 23-year-old Guilderland man was stopped by Colonie police at 5:52 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, near the intersection of Central Avenue and Fuller Road for traffic violations.

According to reports, the man showed signs of intoxication.

The man was taken into custody and, at the police station, provided a breath sample indicating a BAC of more than 0.18 percent. He was charged with aggravated DWI and reckless driving, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for failure to stay in a single lane, failure to keep right, and failure to yield the right of way.

He was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to Colonie Town Court on Monday, Oct. 7.

Burglary, Larceny Twice

COLONIE – A homeless man who was caught stealing items from Target on Central Avenue in July was again detained by store employees and arrested on Sunday, Sept. 29, for stealing from the store.

According to police, employees had Caleb Lambert, 62, detained when officers arrived. Lambert had signed a trespass warrant to avoid prosecution in July. He was charged for two incidents at the store, both on the same day.

He also had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in Colonie Town Court in September.

Lambert was charged with two counts of burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Lambert was also charged in August for burglary and larceny at the same store, arrested for outstanding warrants in July at Chili’s, and for being intoxicated with warrants in April at Hannaford. He was also arrested in September 2023 on Wolf Road for having six outstanding warrants from the City of Albany.

DWI at Latham Circle

LATHAM – On Monday, Sept. 30, at 12:11 a.m., Colonie police responded to a property damage vehicle crash at the intersection of Loudon and Troy-Schenectady Roads and found the driver was intoxicated.

A 24-year-old Latham man was arrested for DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for not having insurance and failing to keep right.

He was released with an appearance ticket and will return to court on Monday, Oct. 7.

Vehicular Assault

LATHAM – A 20-year-old migrant living in Albany was charged with felony vehicular assault after allegedly driving drunk and recklessly, crashing into other vehicles, and injuring people on Sunday, Sept. 29.

According to reports, at 8:18 p.m., Solin Medina was involved in a personal injury auto accident at the intersection of Troy-Schenectady and Wade Roads. He was arrested and charged with vehicular assault, a felony, and aggravated DWI and reckless driving, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, imprudent speed, and driving without a license.

His BAC was over 0.18 percent when tested.

Medina was processed and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and was set to appear the next day in Colonie Town Court.

Grand Larceny, warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Macy’s at Colonie Center on Sunday, Sept. 29, for a report of a larceny and found that an Albany woman accused in that case was also wanted for another larceny at Kohl’s.

Gianna Haas, 20, was taken into custody and charged with grand larceny, a felony, for the incident at Macy’s. At the police station, she was also charged with petit larceny for an incident at Kohl’s on Central Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Haas was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and was scheduled to be arraigned the next day.

Crash, Leaves Scene, DWI

LATHAM – A migrant from Albany was driving without a license and allegedly drunk on Sunday, Sept. 29, when he was involved in a crash on Jacqueline Avenue.

According to reports, the 27-year-old man left the scene of the accident and later captured by State Police. He was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC over 0.18 percent and ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, and driving without a license.

The man was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, Oct. 7.

Weapon Charges

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to the Monte Mario Motel on Loudon Road for a report of a person threatening someone with a knife during a domestic incident on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 3:55 p.m.

According to reports, Travis Simon, 35, who lives at the motel, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and menacing-second degree, a misdemeanor, and harassment, a violation.

Simon was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and was arraigned the next day by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Aggravated DWI

COLONIE – A 52-year-old Schenectady man was arrested after a single-vehicle crash on Kellogg Avenue on Monday, Sept. 30.

According to reports, at 1:03 a.m., the man backed his black 2005 Honda Element into an object.

At the police station, the man provided a breath sample that indicated a BAC over 0.18 percent. He was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for unsafe backing.

The man was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, Oct. 7.

Grand Larceny

COLONIE – A Gloversville man turned himself in to Colonie police on Tuesday, Oct. 1, to face charges for an incident at Lowe’s on Central Avenue in September.

According to reports, Eugene Dingman, 71, allegedly took flooring from the store on Friday, Sept. 20, and was charged with grand larceny, a felony.

He was processed and released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Possession of Cannabis

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Central Nail on Central Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and found a local man in possession of a large quantity of cannabis.

Wei Ping Hou, 40, of Colonie, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of cannabis, a felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

He was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court later in the day.

Thefts at Lowe’s, more

LATHAM – A 70-year-old Troy woman was arrested for burglary and larceny at the Home Depot on Troy

Schenectady Road on Thursday, Oct. 2, but this was not her first time at that store. She was also linked to other thefts at Lowe’s.

According to reports, Colonie police responded to the store at 8:50 p.m., where employees detained Debra Mehnert. She allegedly gave a fake name to police to conceal that she had other outstanding warrants in the town.

Mehnert was trespassed from the store on July 7 after she was caught shoplifting, which elevated the charges to burglary, a felony, and petit larceny and criminal impersonation, both misdemeanors.

She was also charged with two counts each of petit larceny and conspiracy, both misdemeanors, for incidents at Lowe’s on Loudon Road on July 7 and July 18.

Mehnert was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Warrant arrests this week

Atiana Smith, 28, of Schenectady, was arrested after being released from the Albany County jail on October 1 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up for court in June. She was released with an appearance ticket.

Norman McCall, 57, of Troy, turned himself in on Wednesday, Oct. 2 for an open warrant for not showing up to court in January.

Amber Klein, 31, of Colonie, turned herself in on Wednesday, Oct. 2 for an open warrant for not showing up to court in August.

Nathanael Gordon, 40, of Colonie, was the complainant at a local hotel for a civil issue and was found to have an open arrest warrant from Rensselaer County on Sunday, Oct. 6. He was turned over to officers from that department.

Daniel Diaz, 45, of Pittsfield, Mass., turned himself in on Monday, Oct. 7 for an outstanding warrant he did not show up for court in July.

Tanya Clayton, 42, of Troy, was arrested for criminal trespass and found to have two warrants on Monday, Oct. 7. One of the warrants was from Penn. and the agency wanted to extradite Clayton. She was sent to the Albany County jail.

James Ashley, 40, of Averill Park, was taken into custody at DMV on Tuesday, Oct. 8 for having an outstanding warrant from State Police. He was turned over to them.

Aaron Lewis, 41, of Albany, was turned over to Colonie police on Tuesday, Oct. 8 for an outstanding warrant that he did not show up for court in November 2023.