VOORHEESVILLE—The Voorheesville Central School District will host a community basketball game between its Blackbird Hotshots and the Harlem Wizards on Sunday, Oct. 20, at the University at Albany’s Broadview Center.

Ahead of the event, a member of the Harlem Wizards visited VCSD on Friday, Oct. 4, for school assemblies to promote character education and build excitement for the game. The assemblies focused on the team’s “WizFit” message, which emphasizes wellness, imagination, zero hate, fun, inspiration, and teamwork. The message aligns with the district’s BIRDS motto of inclusion, responsibility, determination, and strength.

The Harlem Wizards, known for their basketball talent and community outreach, will face off against a team made up of VCSD staff and faculty. Organized by the Voorheesville PTA, the event aims to raise funds for PTA-sponsored activities, including the annual Science Fair.

Tickets for the game are available at harlemwizards.com, with the district and PTA encouraging families and community members to attend and show their support.