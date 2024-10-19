LATHAM—North Colonie Central School District has been awarded a $99,346 grant through the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets’ Farm-to-School program.

The district is one of only 16 recipients statewide and the sole school district in the Capital Region to receive this funding.

The grant will support efforts to increase the use of New York State farm products in school meals, provide students with local food taste tests, and implement agriculture-based educational programs within the district. These initiatives aim to promote healthy eating habits and enhance students’ understanding of the agricultural industry.

“We are excited to receive this funding and look forward to expanding our Farm-to-School program,” a district spokesperson said. “This grant will allow us to offer more fresh, locally sourced foods in our cafeterias and engage students in learning about where their food comes from.”

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced that more than $1.5 million has been awarded to Farm-to-School programs across the state, benefiting students from kindergarten through grade 12. The program is designed to increase the availability of locally grown food on school menus, improve student health, and provide economic benefits to New York’s farmers. Since its inception in 2015, the program has distributed $8.7 million to over 100 projects statewide.

North Colonie is one of two organizations in the Capital Region to receive a Farm-to-School grant this year.