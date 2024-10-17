NEW YORK—The Biden-Harris Administration has issued a final rule requiring the replacement of lead pipes across the U.S. within 10 years, part of a broader effort to improve drinking water safety and reduce lead exposure.

The Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) mandate that drinking water systems identify and replace lead pipes, implement stricter water testing protocols, and enhance communication with communities about lead risks.

Alongside the new regulations, the Environmental Protection Agency announced $116.3 million in funding for New York under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This funding, aimed at supporting lead pipe replacement and water infrastructure improvements, includes provisions requiring 49% to be allocated to disadvantaged communities in the form of grants or principal forgiveness.

Additionally, $35 million in competitive grant funding is available nationwide to further reduce lead levels in drinking water.

EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan stressed the long-standing dangers of lead exposure, particularly to children’s health, and highlighted the administration’s goal to eliminate lead contamination in drinking water.

“President Biden is putting an end to this generational public health problem,” Regan said, noting that the rule and infrastructure investments will accelerate the removal of lead pipes and create jobs in the process.

In New York, EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia echoed this sentiment, stressing the importance of prioritizing vulnerable populations. “Parents should never have to worry about their children consuming water contaminated with lead, regardless of where they live,” Garcia said, emphasizing that the new rule will drive efforts to eliminate lead service lines.

The new regulations build on existing state and local efforts to combat lead exposure, which is linked to severe health risks, particularly for children. Lead can cause developmental delays, learning disabilities, and other irreversible health issues. The strengthened requirements under the Lead and Copper Rule are expected to deliver significant public health and economic benefits, far outweighing the costs of implementation.

This effort is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s broader environmental justice initiative, which seeks to address the disproportionate impact of lead exposure on low-income communities and communities of color.

“Under the leadership of Governor Kathy Hochul, New York State has made historic investments to reduce exposure to lead in drinking water, which poses a clear threat to public health. We support the Biden Administration’s new Lead and Copper Rule Improvements, which will further protect New Yorkers,” said New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald, who voiced support for the new regulations, highlighting the state’s commitment to lead pipe replacement.