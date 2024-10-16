DELMAR—Bethlehem Town Board members pushed more than $360,000 in overdue water bills to appear on those delinquent property owners’ tax bills next year.

The Town Board approved a plan to re-levy $367,820.80 in delinquent water and sewer rents, along with associated late penalties, onto the 2025 property tax bills of the affected property owners. The board’s approval came during its meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Each year, the town re-levies unpaid water and sewer rents by converting them into taxes, which are then added to the following year’s property tax bills. This process ensures that delinquent payments are collected alongside standard property taxes. Albany County requires formal approval from the Town Board before the re-levy can proceed.

The Town Board’s approval is part of the routine financial process designed to maintain accountability and ensure timely payment of municipal services. Property owners with unpaid water and sewer rents will see the amounts reflected in their 2025 tax bills.