DELMAR–The Town of Bethlehem will hold a Free Medication Collection Event on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, at the Elm Avenue Front Parking Lot located at 261 Elm Avenue.

No personal information will be collected, and participants are encouraged to remove identifying labels from medication containers, though this is not required.

Participants can dispose of controlled, non-controlled, and over-the-counter substances in pill, liquid, or powder form. Medications can be dropped off in their original containers or directly into the provided disposal boxes.

However, sharp items such as syringes, intravenous solutions, needles, or hypodermic instruments will not be accepted.

For more information on Drug Take-Back Day or to find a list of DEA-approved drug take-back locations, visit the DEA’s website at: https://takebackday.dea.gov.