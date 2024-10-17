Consumers cautiously optimistic

LOUDONVILLE—Consumer sentiment in New York held steady in the third quarter of 2024, with the state’s index unchanged at 75.9, according to the latest Siena College Research Institute (SCRI) poll.

While the national index rose by nearly two points to 70.1, New York’s sentiment remains 5.8 points higher.

New Yorkers’ outlook showed mixed results, with the current sentiment index dipping slightly from 69.0 to 68.6, while the future sentiment increased by 0.2 points to 80.5. The future outlook remains 5.6 points above the breakeven point of balanced optimism and pessimism.

“As New Yorkers and all Americans ready for the Presidential election, consumer sentiment continues to hover at breakeven in New York. Nationally, while the index is lower than in New York, it is up a couple of points,” said Don Levy, Director of SCRI, adding that most Americans rate the overall economy poorly, but many are managing to stay afloat in their financial situations.

“Slightly more say they are worse off today than a year ago, but nearly three times as many residents expect to be better off than anticipate worsening a year from now,” he said.

Partisan differences remain evident in New York, as Republicans’ consumer sentiment increased by nearly five points, marking the highest level since June 2021. Democrats continue to lead in future optimism.

Economic challenges persist, with 78% of New Yorkers expressing concern over grocery costs, up from 75% last quarter. Gasoline prices have become less of a burden, with 52% of respondents saying they are a serious issue, down from 54%. Meanwhile, 71% of residents report that housing costs are seriously impacting their financial condition, while 66% are concerned about utility costs.

In terms of consumer behavior, buying plans for cars and homes declined, with 17.4% of New Yorkers planning to buy a car (down from 20.8%) and 7.4% planning to purchase a home (down from 8.4%). However, interest in consumer electronics, furniture, and home improvements increased. Electronics buying plans rose to 45.8%, furniture to 27.4%, and major home improvements to 22.9%.

This Siena College Poll was conducted on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 9 and 10, surveying 868 New York State residents. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.9 percentage points.