ALBANY — Phish will perform a special three-night concert series at MVP Arena from Oct. 25 to 27, with all proceeds benefiting the Divided Sky Foundation.

The foundation, founded by Phish frontman Trey Anastasio, supports addiction recovery programs, including the Divided Sky Residential Recovery Program in Vermont.

These will be the band’s only shows this fall, and 100% of the net proceeds will go toward funding recovery services.

For more information, visit www.dividedsky.org or www.mvparena.com.