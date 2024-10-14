Company is a startup venture supported by U Albany

ALBANY — NoMIS Power, a startup supported by the University at Albany, has been awarded nearly $207,000 by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to develop advanced power modules aimed at improving electric vehicle (EV) charging and strengthening the electric grid.

The project, in collaboration with the DOE’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, will focus on creating a 3.3 kV, 200 A half-bridge silicon carbide (SiC) power module. This technology is designed to enable faster and more efficient EV charging by utilizing higher voltages, reducing energy loss typically caused by excessive heat.

Currently, faster EV charging depends on higher electrical currents, which can result in significant heat generation and lower efficiency. By increasing the voltage instead of the current, the new technology aims to charge more EVs simultaneously in less time, making the process more practical and cost-effective for consumers, charging site operators, and utilities.

The initiative addresses the limitations of current silicon-based power modules used in EV fast chargers, which convert alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) for faster charging. By replacing silicon with silicon carbide in the semiconductor components, NoMIS Power seeks to achieve higher efficiency and faster charging times.

The grant, provided by the DOE’s Vehicle Technologies Office, will support NoMIS Power in developing cost-effective and robust SiC power modules compatible with existing industry manufacturing processes. The new technology has potential applications beyond EV fast chargers, including solid-state transformers that could enhance the electrical grid’s ability to manage power demand surges and integrate various voltage networks.

NoMIS Power was founded by Morgan and faculty members from the College of Nanotechnology, Science, and Engineering (CNSE) at the NY CREATES Albany NanoTech Complex. The company has licensed technology developed at CNSE and received support from UAlbany’s Center for Advanced Technology in Nanomaterials and Nanoelectronics, funded by Empire State Development.

The partnership between NoMIS Power and UAlbany has facilitated the commercialization of products developed in university labs, including two new SiC power devices. These devices were validated using an electrical test system funded by UAlbany’s Center for Advanced Technology.