Clifton Park man crossed into traffic. Second fatal crash in same spot in less than a year

SLINGERLANDS – A head-on fiery crash on Route 85 on Wednesday, May 1 claimed the life of a Selkirk woman and snarled traffic for miles. It is the second fatal accident in the past year on the stretch of road that straddles the Thruway near the City of Albany line.

According to police, at approximately 6:55 a.m. Bethlehem police, City of Albany Fire and EMS, Slingerland fire and Delmar-Bethlehem EMS responded to a two-car accident on the Thruway bridge.

The crash involved a car traveling west bound driven by Matthew R. Monthie, 28, of Clifton Park crossed over the center lane and collided with a vehicle coming towards Albany, driven by Shawna D. Marzahl, 53, according to Bethlehem police. Both cars caught fire and were extinguished by Albany firefighters, according to witness reports. They also said that Monthie was traveling at a high rate of speed when he crossed the line.

Marzahl’s vehicle flipped over and came to rest on the bridge. A number of good samaritans removed the drivers from the burning vehicles.

Marzahl died at the scene, Bethlehem police said, and Monthie was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with unknown injuries.

A third vehicle, driven by Thomas J. Nastars, 20, of Slingerlands sustained windshield damage from flying debris from the crash. Nastars’ vehicle was directly behind Marzahl’s, police said.

The road remained closed between Blessing and Krumkill Roads until late Wednesday night as Bethlehem police and the Albany County Crash Investigation Team investigated the cause of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and no timeline has been set for potential charges, according to police.

The crash comes almost one year after a crash at the same location claimed the life of a Colonie High School senior after a head-on accident.

On May 11, 2023, Michael Kleinke Jr., 17, died after his car was hit by a Mercedes driven by Thomas McGrath, 71, of Slingerlands.

On Tuesday, July 25, Detectives charged McGrath with manslaughter and aggravated vehicular homicide, both felonies, and DWAI-Drugs after an investigation. The case has not yet been adjudicated in court.

This is a breaking story and we will have updates as information becomes available.