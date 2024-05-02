#image_title
LATHAM – The Bethlehem Boys Lacrosse team entered the home of the Blue Bisons on Tuesday, April 23. Shaker left the field with the win 7-6 over the Eagles.
Photos by Emmali Lanfear/ @eiss.photography_
