DELMAR – Bethlehem police charged a 71-year-old Slingerlands man for causing the death of 17-year-old Michael Kleinke after a horrific Route 85 crash on May 11 and driving while under the influence of drugs.

The case has been under investigation since then. Police reconstructed the scene that night, conducted interviews and waited for results of toxicology reports.

On Tuesday, July 25, Detectives charged Thomas McGrath with manslaughter and aggravated vehicular homicide, both felonies, and DWAI-Drugs. McGrath turned himself in at the police station, was processed and arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court by Judge Andrew Kirby $75,000 bond or $50,000 cash. McGrath did post a bond and was released under the supervision of Albany County Probation and his driver’s license was suspended pending prosecution. A return date was set for August 15.

The fatal accident took place just south of the thruway overpass in the Town of Bethlehem at approximately 2:08 p.m.

According to reports, a Mercedes driven by McGrath and a Ford Mustang driven by Kleinke collided nearly head on.

Calls to 911 went to both the City of Albany and Bethlehem and both municipalities sent first responders due to its location near the City line.

First responders began patient assessment on the occupants of both vehicles, performed vehicle stabilization, and began the extrication process as it had been determined there was heavy entrapment of Kleinke in Mustang, but both drivers had to be extricated.

McGrath was freed by firefighters by prying open the Mercedes door, but the Mustang was a much larger problem, according to reports. It took approximately an hour to remove Kleinke from the wreckage. Kleinke was taken to Albany Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

McGrath was also hospitalized and treated for his injuries.

Kleinke was only a few weeks away from graduating from Colonie High School.