COLONIE – Michael Kleinke Jr. was an avid skateboarder that loved cars and collecting sneakers.

“He taught himself how to skateboard and always supported local skate shops, his favorite being here in Albany, Seasons skate shop,” Jessica and Mike Kleinke said. “He most recently had his best friend Greg videotaping his progress in skateboarding.”

A trade was calling, however, as he prepared to graduate from Colonie High School next month, before his young life was cut short on Saturday, May 13 from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident earlier in the week.

“He was planning after graduation next month to start an apprenticeship with Local 7 Steamfitters Union,” they said. “He was following in his papa’s footsteps.”

His parents said he loved working on cars with his dad and traveling with his mom which makes this such a devastating time for the family, because family was important to Michael.

“Michael was fun loving, outgoing, thoughtful, empathetic, and caring,” they said. “He adored his niece Nicole and loved his big brother Jon and sister Callista. Michael also was a mentor for his cousin Justin, following a few years behind him at the high school.”

Michael touched many people’s lives in the community, at school, and in his family.

The family will hold services this week, detailed in the obituary below. They will also hold a celebration of life on Sunday, May 21 at Stanford Heights Fire Department.

He will be missed.

The full obituary for Michael J. Kleinke Jr.

ALBANY – Michael J. Kleinke Jr., 17, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 with his loving family by his side. Michael was the son of Michael Kleinke, Sr. and Jessica Kleinke.

Michael enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He was an avid skateboarder and sneaker collector. He enjoyed working on cars with his father and the time he spent traveling with his mother. Most of all, Michael cherished the time he spent with his niece, Nicole as well as going to concerts with his brother, Jonathan.

In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his brother, Jonathan R. Kleinke; sister, Callista L. Kleinke; niece, Nicole M. Kleinke; grandparents, Thomas P. Fine, Robin L. Mochrie, and Bonnie F. (the late Thomas J.) Kleinke; great grandparents, Edwin (Anne) Tribley and Eugenie Kleinke; as well as many other family and friends.

In addition to his grandpa, Michael is predeceased by his great grandparents, Carmela and John Fine, Gail Ridgeway, Audrey and Clarence Scoons and Edward Kleinke Jr.

A celebration of Michael’s life will be held Sunday May 21st from 1-5pm at Stanford Heights Fire Department, 250 Morris Road Schenectady NY 12304

Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, New York 12205 on Monday, May 22, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Michael’s name to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region, 139 S. Lake Ave Albany NY 12205.