Second fatal crash on Route 85 in same spot in less than a year

SLINGERLANDS – A head-on fiery crash on Route 85 this morning claimed the life of a driver and snarled traffic for miles. It is the second fatal accident in the past year on the stretch of road that straddles the Thruway near the City of Albany line.

According to police, at approximately 6:55 a.m. Bethlehem police, City of Albany Fire and EMS, Slingerland fire and Delmar-Bethlehem EMS responded to a two-car accident on the Thruway bridge.

The crash involved a car traveling west bound that collided with a vehicle coming towards Albany, according to witness reports. The car caught fire and was extinguished by Albany firefighters, according to other witness reports. The second vehicle flipped over and came to rest on the bridge.

Bethlehem police said that the operator of the second vehicle died at the scene. The driver of the first vehicle was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with unknown injuries.

The road remains closed between Blessing and Krumkill Roads as Bethlehem police and the Albany County Crash Investigation Team investigate the cause of the crash.

Police are not releasing the names of those involved at this time.

The crash comes almost one year after a crash at the same location claimed the life of a Colonie High School senior after a head-on accident.

On May 11, 2023, Michael Kleinke Jr., 17, died after his car was hit by a Mercedes driven by Thomas McGrath, 71, of Slingerlands.

On Tuesday, July 25, Detectives charged McGrath with manslaughter and aggravated vehicular homicide, both felonies, and DWAI-Drugs after an investigation. The case has not yet been adjudicated in court.

This is a breaking story and we will have updates as information becomes available.