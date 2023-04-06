Becks coming in September 2023

LATHAM -Beck Furs, established 88 years ago in Albany and operating continuously since, is excited to announce that we are relocating and rebranding as “Beck’s”. We will be expanding our selection of designer offerings and luxurious Furs at a new location in Newton Plaza, Loudonville opening in September.

Owner JoAnn Wilkinson, niece of founder Mildred and Thomas Beck is thrilled about the move. After 33 years at Stuyvesant Plaza, Ms. Wilkinson says “ the move to Newton Plaza will allow us to expand our offerings in designer clothing, shoes, handbags and much more. With the expansion of offerings, Beck Furs will now become “Beck’s to reflect these new, multiple levels of chic choices. Beck’s will continue with all their special services including custom cleaning, tailoring and client fur storage. This move allows us to continue our mission of serving and dressing women in the Capital District and beyond for years to come.”

Our grand opening event for Beck’s in Newton Plaza is being planned for early September of 2023.

New name, new look, new address and continued great service.

MARCUS BLAQUE

LATHAM – Marcus Blaque has a reputation for its exceptional customer service, with knowledgeable clothing professionals who offer personalized recommendations and styling advice.

The interior of our stores is designed to be sleek and modern with contemporary designer displays that have been curated to meet our discerning clients.

In addition to personalized client services, at Marcus Blaque we also offer complimentary tailoring. The Marcus Blaque brand has become synonymous with boutiques such as Intermix and Shopbop making us the go to boutique in the Capital Region.