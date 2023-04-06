CLIFTON PARK — As warm weather approaches, swimming pool season is upon the Northeast. In Clifton Park, Aquatica Pool and Patio is ready to meet every customer’s pool and patio needs.

While they treat every customer and every job individually, Aquatica Pool and Patio is dedicated to providing quality service. “We’re passionate about what we do,” said founder Joe Santoro. “We want to make sure that service is of the utmost importance.”

A team of trained professionals with decades of experience is leading the new company into its inaugural year. Santoro acknowledges that it’s easy to see pool care as intimidating or overwhelming. At Aquatica Pool and Patio, they want to make it easy for all their customers.

“We care about people’s investments in their pools,” said Santoro.

The company is aware of pool owners who have been frustrated by chemical or equipment issues, which can lead to costly repairs. They believe that some of these pool owners miss out on the enjoyment and benefits of pool ownership.

Aquatica Pool and Patio’s goal is to make everyone excited about their outdoor space, whether they are tentative about pool care or looking forward to a summer at the pool.

“We want to be the company for people who love their pool,” said Santoro. “And we want to be the company for people who hate their pool, so that we can help them become people who love their pool.”

Santoro recalls that some of his fondest childhood memories were of spending time at his grandmother’s pool with his friends and family. “I think everyone deserves that,” he remarked. “They deserve a spot where they can spend time with their family and the people they care about without having to worry.”

Aquatica Pool and Patio uphold the core value of worry-free pool maintenance. Staff at Aquatica Pool and Patio are trained in all aspects of pool care with industry certifications according to the Pool and Hot Tub Association (formerly the APSP). They assist customers in caring for their pools or provide complete seasonal services designed to keep the pool “Swim Ready” when homeowners want it, all season long.

Service members of the community, such as veterans and firefighters, are provided with discounts. This is a personal mission close to Santoro’s heart.

“It’s special to us,” he said. “As we’re getting into our first year, we’re going to stick by that because it was part of our mission from the start.”

Whether maintaining or improving a pool’s features or transforming a backyard into a personal paradise, Aquatica Pool and Patio is excited to share their love of pools with the community.

“We do what we can to provide that quality of service and do the best job we can at a reasonable price,” said Santoro. “That’s what I’m passionate about: keeping pools available for as many people as we can.”

For more information, visit https://www.aquaticapoolandpatio.com.