DELMAR — As February marks National Cancer Prevention Month, it is an important time of year for cancer awareness and prevention organizations and individuals to continue educating the community.

Local resident and ToLife support group attendee, Denise Buono, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and finished treatment. In 2020, she was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. As she continues her treatment, she finds her way forward on her personal journey with her diagnosis.

“Along the way, you really need to connect with people, especially when you are metastatic. You feel like you need to talk to other people, share information and ideas, and see how everyone else is dealing with it,” she commented.

This is where her connection with ToLife began. “So I joined one of the support groups through ToLife. There is a specific support group for metastatic breast cancer.”

RoseMarie Carey, a friend of Denise Buono, is a breast cancer survivor. She has since developed lymphoma, which she is still receiving treatment for.

“When you’re dealing with diagnoses and surgery, you don’t really think about the long term,” reflected RoseMarie Carey. “The mental aspect is just as important as the physical aspect that you go through.”

Mary Bowen is a nurse navigator, a relatively new component of the medical framework designed to help patients navigate the life-altering period that follows a diagnosis. After observing a systematic lack of guidance for patients following a diagnosis, Harold P. Freeman, a physician in Harlem, New York, pioneered the role of patient navigation.

According to the American Cancer Society, a little over 1.9 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in the US in 2023. Uninsured people and people from other marginalized groups are much more likely to be diagnosed with cancer at a late stage, when treatment is often more involved, more expensive, and less effective.