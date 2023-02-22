LATHAM — The Albany Patroons are making their return this year and will be outfitted in NOVUS Clothing Company gear for the second year in a row.

In addition to both being based in Albany, the historic minor league basketball team has a lot in common with NOVUS Clothing Company, which is why this partnership is the perfect fit.

The owners of NOVUS, Nick and Garrett Bernardo have deep roots with the Albany Patroons thanks to their grandfather, Bill Bernardo.

Bill Bernardo was a charter member of the team’s board of directors in 1983 and successfully helped the Patroons bring on their first coach and now legendary NBA coach, Phil Jackson.

“There’s a rich history of coaches and players behind the Patroons and the team is near to our hearts as our grandfather took a lot of pride not only in the city of Albany but the game of basketball,” said Garrett Bernardo, Owner & CEO. “We feel like this partnership hits home as the Patroons have always been a part of our family, and now we get to do what we love by outfitting the staff and players with our very own NOVUS gear.”

NOVUS hopes to carry on the legacy of the Patroons—and their grandfather by establishing partnerships with programs that support the local community and young athletes.

“We want to partner with staple programs that have impacted the local community and the Patroons are one of them,” said Nick Bernardo, Owner & COO. “Being a business that’s in Albany and having the history of our grandfather, we want to carry that on and get the community together.”

NOVUS is excited to be outfitting the Patroons players and coaching staff in custom apparel for the 2023 season. Be on the lookout for new gear throughout the season and follow @NOVUSClothingCo on social media to stay in the loop.