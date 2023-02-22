DELMAR – Bethlehem police detectives were at the Hannaford supermarket on Delaware Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at approximately 8:00 p.m. conducting an investigation into numerous shoplifting thefts that had occurred at that location when they observed a male exit through the produce area of the store without paying for merchandise.

The male entered an occupied vehicle that was already running. When one of the detectives approached the vehicle, it exited the parking lot. The detective activated emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle and the vehicle fled. The vehicle continued to flee until it crashed in the City of Rensselaer where the suspects were arrested by members of the Bethlehem and Rensselaer Police Departments.

They charged Robert Shutter, 39, of Albany, with petit larceny and conspiracy both misdemeanors and Michael Hoban, 66, of West Sand Lake with petit larceny, conspiracy, and unlawfully fleeing a police officer, all misdemeanors, and numerous vehicle and traffic law violations.

During the investigation police learned that the men targeted Hannaford supermarkets specifically and have committed several larcenies at the Delmar location.

Following arrest processing, Shutter was turned over to the City of Albany Police Department due to an active warrant.

New York State Parole was contacted regarding Hoban due to his current parole status.

Both suspects are scheduled to return to Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, March 7.