The Bethlehem Public Library is a jewel of our community. Its resources, programs, and cherished status as a gathering place make it invaluable. However, the $37 million bond referendum to fund its proposed expansion and renovation—one of the most expensive library construction projects in the country—demands closer scrutiny.

A “yes” vote on Thursday commits property owners to approximately $2 million annually in debt payments over the next 25 years. The library tax rate would rise by 65 cents, from $1.40 to $2.05 per $1,000 of assessed property value. For the median-assessed home in Bethlehem ($261,000), this translates to an additional $169.65 annually—a significant burden for many households in today’s economy.

In the Library Journal’s annual “Year in Architecture” report, Bethlehem’s proposal ranks among the most expensive library construction projects nationwide, alongside those in Cincinnati, Portland, and Boston—cities with significantly larger populations and resources.

To note, the Brandywine community in Maryland witnessed a $42.8 million construction project to its library, but it appears something of an anomaly as the magazine reports its projected cost to be less than 10 percent of the actual construction cost. So, we eliminated that from the following comparisons:

Portland, Oregon : The Multnomah County Library embarked on a $62 million renovation project as part of a $387 million capital improvement initiative approved by voters in 2020. These funds, spread across multiple library branches and a population of 805,000, were supported through a general obligation bond, costing taxpayers an estimated $122 annually for a $200,000 property.

Cincinnati, Ohio : A $43 million renovation of the downtown library was funded through a 10-year property tax levy approved by voters in 2018. With a county population of 825,000, this levy provided an annual $19 million to support improvements throughout the system.

Boston, Massachusetts : A $14 million renovation of the Brighton Branch was funded primarily by the city, supplemented by state funding and private donations. Boston’s extensive library network serves a population of over 650,000.

In stark contrast, Bethlehem, with a district population of just 29,000, is being asked to fund a single-library project totaling $37 million through a bond referendum. While the proposed improvements aim to modernize the library, the financial burden falls disproportionately on a much smaller tax base.

Supporters of the bond referendum often suggest the cost is manageable, likening it to skipping a daily Starbucks coffee. While this comparison may resonate with some, it trivializes the financial pressures many households face.

According to a report by Doxo, Inc., the average monthly cost of household bills in Bethlehem is $2,419, totaling $29,029 annually. This includes:

Mortgage : $1,726

Utilities : $441

Auto Loans : $336

Health Insurance : $118

Auto Insurance : $232

Cable & Internet : $122

Mobile Phone : $86

Alarm & Security : $99

Life Insurance : $101

Excluded from the above list is the monthly cost for child care, which ranges from $752.54 for a school-aged child to $1,310.49 for infant care. Each week, the average family’s grocery bill here is around $266, based on data from the U.S. Census. Extrapolate that over the year, that’s $13,832. Then, there is the cost of maintaining one’s home. A recent report from Thumbtack found that the average cost to maintain a single-family home is now $10,433 annually.

Combined, this brings the total annual cost of essentials to $69,019.88.

As of 2022, the median household income in Delmar was $115,637, but the per capita income was $68,153. For many residents, these unavoidable expenses leave little room for additional costs, especially when paired with rising inflation and a 46.43% increase in library taxes.

Suggesting families forgo a $1,000 annual coffee habit disregards the financial realities of those already struggling to meet essential monthly obligations.

While we agree the library’s 50-year-old building requires upgrades, the proposed scope includes amenities that feel excessive. Do we need a geothermal HVAC system costing $6.1 million or vast increases in meeting spaces? Essential improvements—accessibility upgrades, children’s and teen areas, and modernized systems—should be prioritized in a scaled-down plan that respects taxpayers’ financial constraints.

The library board has a duty to ensure this public resource remains accessible and sustainable. If this bond measure fails, there will still be a need for renovations, but its scope will have to be adjusted to focus on critical needs rather than luxuries. The community deserves a practical, inclusive solution that balances fiscal responsibility with the library’s mission to serve all residents.

We encourage voters to consider the broader implications of this proposal and the alternatives available. Support your library—but demand a plan that reflects our community’s economic reality.