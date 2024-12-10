BETHLEHEM—The Albany County Department of Health confirmed that tap water in the Town of Bethlehem is safe to drink, despite lingering reports of a musty smell in some areas.

Town Supervisor David VanLuven and Commissioner of Public Works Paul Penman shared the findings in a joint press release issued Tuesday morning, Dec. 10.

The issue originated from an algal bloom in the Vly Creek Reservoir, attributed to unusually high temperatures and a prolonged drought in September and October.

According to the statement, the Town’s New Salem Water Treatment Plant effectively removed the algae through treatment protocols, but some water with a musty odor entered the distribution system. While additional measures have mitigated the smell, some residents and businesses continue to experience it.

In response, the Town’s Department of Public Works has launched comprehensive safety and preventative measures, including water treatment adjustments and system flushing, in close consultation with the Albany County Department of Health and state health officials.

The County Department of Health inspected the water treatment facility last month and later confirmed the Town’s compliance with the New York State Sanitary Code. A report noted that Bethlehem had “implemented all recommended measures” to address the issue.

Initial water samples sent to the City of Albany Water Department in October found no evidence of harmful blue-green algae. However, a subsequent analysis by Analytical Services, Inc., revealed its presence in water from the Vly Creek Reservoir.

Officials have continued to assure residents that the treated water remains safe to drink.

The Town has initiated several measures to address the water issue and prevent future occurrences.

To address the algal growth in the Vly Creek Reservoir, the Department of Public Works treated the water to halt current and future blooms. At the New Salem Water Treatment Plant, potassium permanganate was added to reduce odors, and the Town is in the process of installing a powdered-activated carbon filter, which is expected to be operational by mid-December.

Additionally, chlorine treatment has been increased to ensure effective disinfection and contaminant neutralization. In the distribution system, the Town reduced water flow from the New Salem Plant and increased the supply of water from the City of Albany.

Aggressive flushing of water tanks and hydrants is also underway to improve overall water quality.

The Town’s Department of Public Works informed residents last month that it has modified its algae treatment schedule, recognizing the impact of climate change on local water systems, to respond to water temperatures rather than fixed dates. Additionally, new in-house algal monitoring equipment will supplement external testing, allowing for quicker responses to potential issues.

Residents have reported improvements in the water’s odor in recent weeks, though the issue has not been fully resolved. The Town anticipates continued improvement as flushing efforts progress.

A presentation is expected during the Town Board meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m.