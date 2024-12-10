Voters to weigh 46% hike in library taxes against benefits of $37M renovation

DELMAR–Bethlehem’s library leaders have been anything but quiet—including a $3,509 mailing campaign mailed last week—showcasing its proposed $37 million bond referendum going before district voters on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Residents of the Bethlehem Central School District will vote Tuesday, Dec. 12, on a $36.9 million bond proposal for the Bethlehem Public Library, which aims to renovate and expand its 50-year-old building. The project includes plans to address accessibility issues, modernize the facility, and increase capacity to meet current and future community needs.

The $36.9 million proposal includes $1.33 million already spent on planning and design, which was funded through prior budget savings earmarked for long-term planning. Moving forward, all design and construction costs will be included in the total project cost.

The library anticipates funding support from grants, including a geothermal grant under the American Reinvestment Act and construction grants from the Upper Hudson Library System. However, as a government entity, the library cannot directly fundraise. The Friends of Bethlehem Public Library, an independent charitable organization, has pledged a six-figure contribution to the project.

The proposal has been met with opposition, predominately from residents who balk at the cost of the project and at the prospect of facing a 45% increase to their library tax bill. The library has faced questions regarding what opponents perceive as an expensive price compared to the $8 million renovation project Guilderland completed nearly four years ago.

Library officials have said that the proposed project is broader in scope compared Guilderland Public Library’s expansion. Bethlehem’s proposal includes a complete renovation of the current structure and a 40% expansion to accommodate increased community use.

Library officials underline the plan’s long-term focus, describing it as a “50-year ask” to address current and future needs without requiring significant upgrades for decades.

While the cost of building a new library was considered, the board decided to renovate the current location due to its proximity to high-density neighborhoods and its accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists. Adding a second floor was also explored but deemed more expensive and less accessible than the current single-floor plan.

The project stems from extensive community input gathered during workshops, public meetings, and polling conducted from 2018 to 2023. The library worked with Ashley McGraw Architects, selected after a formal Request for Proposal process, to develop a design based on feedback and updated cost estimates.

Library officials noted that construction costs have risen significantly since the pandemic, contributing to the project’s overall expense. Additionally, phasing the project to keep the library open during construction adds approximately $1 million to the total cost.

The library has chosen a geothermal heating and cooling system, citing lower energy costs and long-term sustainability. The system is expected to reduce energy consumption by 61.5% and has a lifespan of 50 years, compared to 20-25 years for traditional HVAC systems.

The library stated that the tax rate would increase by 65 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, raising the rate from $1.40 to $2.05. For a home assessed at $200,000, this would result in an annual tax increase of $130.

When compared to addition and renovation projects completed at other libraries across the country, Bethlehem’s proposal ranks among the most expensive in 2024.

In 34 big-budget projects, Library Journal listed only three communities that had more expensive construction costs last month in its annual “Year in Architecture” report: Cincinnati, Ohio; Portland, Oregon; and Brandywine, Maryland.

Proponents of the bond argue that the funding is essential for critical repairs, including replacing the 30-year-old boiler, updating fire prevention and security systems, and addressing accessibility issues.

Opponents primarily cite the project’s cost.

Resident Terrance Rooney, retired from the New York State Department of Transportation, criticized the $803.54 per square foot cost, comparing it to a 2024 average of $492 for new library construction. Rooney questioned the bidding process, noting that the library rejected a $17 million proposal from Butler Rowland Mays in favor of a $37 million proposal from Ashley McGraw Architects.

Library officials clarified that Butler Rowland Mays had provided preliminary conceptual designs in 2018 but was not chosen for the project’s design phase after the pandemic. Instead, the board selected Ashley McGraw Architects based on their experience renovating Bethlehem Central High School’s library.

Resident Nathan Cohen expressed concern over the library’s expansion into what he described as community center functions. He argued that existing town and school district spaces are underutilized and called for collaboration among local government entities to address space needs.

Cohen also questioned the long-term viability of the geothermal system and criticized the proposed parking lot redesign, citing its proximity to the building and potential for increased traffic.

“I will absolutely vote no,” Cohen said. “Would I vote for a much-scaled-down version without the geothermal and meeting spaces? Yes—if it were reasonable.”

Voting will take place at Bethlehem Public Library from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.

