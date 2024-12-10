County Leg okays budget

ALBANY—The Albany County Legislature unanimously adopted the 2025 budget on Monday, Dec. 2, approving County Executive Daniel P. McCoy’s $847 million spending plan.

The budget marks the 11th consecutive year of property tax rate reductions and allocates funding for economic development, social services, workforce development, and addiction recovery initiatives.

The $847 million budget reflects a 3% increase from the previous year’s $822 million budget. It reduces the effective property tax rate to $2.73 per $1,000 of assessed property value, down from $2.84 in 2024. Since 2014, the tax rate has dropped by 30%, when it stood at $3.95 per $1,000.

“This budget passing unanimously tonight allows us to continue lowering the effective property tax rate for our residents while making critical investments in economic development, social services, and green energy infrastructure,” McCoy said. He also thanked Chairwoman Joanne Cunningham, Deputy Chairwoman Wanda Willingham, and Majority Leader Dennis Feeney for their contributions to the budget process.

Investing in jobs

The 2025 budget emphasizes economic growth through initiatives such as the Sustainable Technology and Green Energy (STAGE) Program. To date, the county has provided $3.65 million in grants for clean technology-focused manufacturing projects, with an additional $3 million allocated for 2025.

Private-sector growth is also supported through partnerships facilitated by the Advance Albany County Alliance. Key projects include Regeneron’s development in Menands, Atlas Copco’s $40 million expansion in Voorheesville, and the growth of Bilinski Sausage Co. in Colonie. Redevelopment efforts continue at sites such as Al Tech Steel, the former Ann Lee Home, and the Central Warehouse.

McCoy’s administration has prioritized workforce development, awarding $2.2 million in grants to 15 organizations for training programs in industries like healthcare and manufacturing. These initiatives are funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and aim to create a pipeline of talent to attract new businesses.

The budget also includes enhancements to employee benefits, such as expanded leave policies, coverage for eyeglasses and hearing aids, and subsidized childcare through the new Little Sprouts daycare center at Shaker Place Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Nearly all union contracts have been settled, and staffing levels have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Social Services

Social services are a key focus of the 2025 budget, with $1 million allocated to a Housing Trust Fund for affordable housing programs. The budget also commits $250,000 to regional food security initiatives, continuing partnerships with the Regional Food Bank and United Way of the Greater Capital Region.

In the fight against opioid addiction, the county has allocated $2.3 million from opioid settlement funds to 12 organizations for treatment, recovery, and education programs. Additionally, nearly $800,000 is budgeted to expand county programs addressing addiction recovery.

Cunningham commended the collaborative process, stating, “This budget reflects shared priorities and a commitment to strengthening our community through meaningful investments.”