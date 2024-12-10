Drama shares tragic story of watch dial painters’ lethal radiation exposure

DELMAR — Bethlehem Central High School’s Theatre Without a Net will lift the curtain on its latest production “Radium Girls” opening Friday, Dec. 13, and running through to Sunday, Dec. 15.

Set in 1926, the drama explores the harrowing true story of Grace Fryer, a dial painter who courageously battles in court after falling ill from exposure to radium. The play delves into the early 20th-century fascination with health, wealth, and the commercialization of science, earning praise from critics for its powerful and engrossing narrative.

The story of the “Radium Girls” began in the early 20th century, when radium was hailed as a miracle substance with applications in everything from medical treatments to consumer goods. Radium’s luminous properties made it a popular choice for watch dials, particularly during World War I, when demand for glow-in-the-dark watches surged.

Young women, often in their teens and early twenties, were employed by companies like the United States Radium Corporation to paint these dials. They were instructed to use a technique known as “lip-pointing,” where they would shape the brush tip with their lips before dipping it into the radium-laced paint. Unaware of the dangers, these workers were exposed to radium daily, ingesting small amounts with each stroke.

Over time, many of these women began to develop severe health issues, including anemia, bone fractures, and necrosis of the jaw—a condition later termed “radium jaw.” The companies initially denied any connection between radium exposure and the workers’ illnesses, attributing the problems to other causes.

Grace Fryer, a former dial painter, became the face of the legal battle against these corporations. In 1927, she and several other women filed a lawsuit against the United States Radium Corporation, seeking justice for the suffering they endured. The case drew significant public attention, eventually leading to improved workplace safety standards and greater awareness of the dangers of radiation exposure.

“Radium Girls” portrays this tragic chapter in American history, shedding light on the courage and determination of the women who fought for their rights in the face of overwhelming odds. The play’s exploration of the intersection between science, commerce, and human life resonates with contemporary audiences, offering a poignant reminder of the costs of industrial progress.

