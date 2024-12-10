Holly McCarry and Chris Bloniarz busted out the gate with the season’s first holiday song last week with Honeysuckle’s upbeat and lighthearted “Christmas Time Again.”

The duo’s latest release is about combating seasonal depression in the only way they know how, by surrounding themselves with the gaudiest Christmas apparel possible. They said, “We hope this song brings a smile to your face and a ho ho ho to your heart.”

Honeysuckle has performed at Newport Folk Festival, Lollapalooza, Mountain Jam, Americanafest, Otis Mountain Get Down, and Audiotree. Awards include Americana Artist of the Year (2019) and Folk Artist of the Year (2018) at the Boston Music Awards, in addition to having been nominated every year since 2016. NPR named Honeysuckle one of the “Top 10 bands of 2016 So Far.”