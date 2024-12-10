Earning an on-the-job education

ALBANY — Students in a Capital Region BOCES program are gaining valuable professional experience through work-based learning opportunities with the New York State Senate.

Several Digital Media Design students are participating in internships at the Senate Production Shop, the graphics and printing department for the Senate. These internships provide hands-on experience and knowledge that will give them a competitive edge in their future careers.

“It’s a great opportunity to learn a variety of operations related to the industry,” said William Teal, a senior from Shenendehowa High School who is participating in the program.

According to teacher Barb Gorbaty, the internship exposes students to a wide range of operations, including graphic design, layout, pre-press, printing, and finishing work. Additionally, students gain experience in statewide distribution and mailing services for the Senate.

“Working in a facility that designs and produces such a wide range of materials gives the students a better understanding of what can be done and how it gets done,” Gorbaty explained.

Rachel Squadere, a senior from Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School, noted, “The experience is giving me an inside look at several different professional areas of graphic design and printing.”