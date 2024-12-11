PE teacher is at the top of his class

RAVENA—Brandon Herwick, a physical education teacher at A.W. Becker Elementary School in the Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Central School District, has been named the 2024 Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year by the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance.

The award, presented annually, recognizes educators who demonstrate excellence in teaching, leadership, and overall contributions to physical education, health education, adapted physical education, and dance education.

The honor is awarded by professional peers, underscoring Herwick’s impact and dedication to his field.

In a statement released by the school district, Herwick was described as having built a reputation as an inspiring and innovative educator who fosters a positive and engaging learning environment. Working alongside his co-teacher, Megan McClave, Herwick helps students at A.W. Becker Elementary develop not only physical fitness but also life skills that promote mental and social well-being. His focus on shaping well-rounded individuals has earned him the respect of colleagues, students, and their families.

In addition to his work in the classroom, Herwick is an active mentor and educator for his peers. He has shared his expertise with other physical education professionals across New York State and the country through workshops, conferences, and professional development sessions. His efforts aim to inspire other educators to bring creativity, enthusiasm, and dedication to their own teaching practices.

Earlier this year, Herwick was recognized as Teacher of the Year by the NYS AHPERD Capital Zone chapter and was honored during a Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Board of Education meeting in February. During the event, Herwick showcased a video he created highlighting the importance of physical education and took the opportunity to celebrate his peers and their support.