NYSDEC: ‘There is no immediate threat to public health’

Liquid contained within facility’s secondary containment system

Investigation prompted following complaints of unpleasant odors

SELKIRK—The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is investigating reports of unpleasant odors near the SABIC plastic fabrication facility following a chemical release on Monday, Dec. 16.

According to the DEC, the incident occurred at approximately 7 p.m. when a malfunction at the SABIC plant resulted in the accidental release of about 1,100 pounds of 2,6-Xylenol, a chemical compound commonly used in manufacturing processes. The liquid was contained within the facility’s secondary containment system, where it solidified. SABIC is currently collecting the solidified material for proper disposal.

The DEC stated that there is no immediate threat to public health or the environment. However, the agency is working with SABIC to determine the root cause of the malfunction and to implement corrective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. The DEC is also ensuring the company complies with all applicable environmental regulations.

“While there is no immediate threat to public health or the environment, DEC is working closely with SABIC to investigate the root cause of the malfunction, implement corrective actions to prevent future incidents, and ensure compliance with all environmental regulations. DEC will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary,” the department stated.

Residents are encouraged to report any signs of contamination or chemical releases to the NYS Spill Hotline at 1-800-457-7362.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.