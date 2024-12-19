DEC investigates release of 1,100 pounds of 2,6-Xylenol as residents report eye irritation, foul smells

SABIC’s chemical spill raises concerns: no immediate threat, but public safety questions linger

SELKIRK—It remains unclear whether there is a connection between the airborne odors residents have complained about since late November and the recently reported chemical spill at the SABIC plastic fabrication facility.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) confirmed it is investigating reports of unpleasant odors near the SABIC facility following a chemical release earlier in the week. The investigation began after an inquiry by Spotlight News.

According to the DEC, the incident occurred at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, when a malfunction at the SABIC plant caused the accidental release of about 1,100 pounds of 2,6-Xylenol, a chemical compound commonly used in manufacturing. The liquid was contained within the facility’s secondary containment system, where it solidified. SABIC is currently collecting the solidified material for proper disposal.

Although local fire crews were not dispatched to the plastics plant during the spill, one department in New Scotland did respond on Monday evening to a separate report of a noxious odor. A resident had complained of burning eyes. These incidents, along with the DEC’s subsequent report of the chemical release, appear to have been reported independently by residents.

The DEC stated that there is no immediate threat to public health or the environment. However, the agency is working with SABIC to determine the root cause of the malfunction and to implement corrective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. The DEC is also monitoring compliance with environmental regulations.

SABIC was contacted for comment but had not responded to email inquiries by Thursday afternoon.

On the night of the release, New Salem Fire Chief Steven Ayers said Albany County 911 received a call at 7:45 p.m. from a resident on Krumkill Road in the Town of New Scotland.

“The caller said that the air smelled like iodine and it was causing their eyes to burn,” Ayers said. “I could smell it by our firehouse on Route 85.”

The fire department checked the area and attempted to trace the source of the smell.

“We checked around the area all the way back [to Selkirk], but couldn’t find a source,” Ayers said. “We even called CSX to see what [trains] came through near that time, and there wasn’t any.”

Ayers said they could not confirm if the smell was coming from the SABIC plant but did notify county dispatchers, suggesting it might originate from that area.

Selkirk Fire Chief Tom Neri stated that his department did not receive any notification of the release nor calls from the public. He noted that the SABIC facility has its own fire brigade to handle on-site incidents and local fire departments are only involved if assistance is requested.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said he was unaware of any notification regarding the release. Bethlehem Town Supervisor David VanLuven similarly reported no knowledge of a notification but acknowledged receiving complaints about a chemical smell in the air over the past two weeks.

Industry data sheets indicate that 2,6-Xylenol is toxic if swallowed or in contact with skin, causing burns and eye damage. It is a key monomer in the synthesis of polyphenylene ether (PPE), a high-performance thermoplastic known for its durability and heat resistance.

PPE is widely used in the production of automotive parts, electrical and electronic components, and industrial machinery.

Despite the DEC’s statement, residents in Bethlehem have been reporting odors since late November. Most complaints were shared on social media, while some were directed to local volunteer firehouses.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, residents described a foul odor and speculated that it originated from SABIC’s facility in Selkirk. However, the Delmar and Selkirk firehouses reported no evidence of a chemical spill. The smell was later attributed to brush fires in Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service in Albany confirmed that a developing low-pressure system off the East Coast caused easterly winds to carry smoke into the Capital District that day. Winds were recorded at approximately 7 mph from the east and northeast.

Additionally, Chief Ayers noted a persistent mulch fire on New Scotland South Road, which has been burning for two weeks and required multiple fire department responses.

The DEC has yet to establish a connection between the recent spill and the odors reported since November. However, past incidents involving SABIC suggest the potential for broader impacts. In 2020, over 22,000 pounds of styrene vapor were released from an improperly stored railroad tanker at the facility. Then-DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos reported smelling the vapor from his New Scotland home before receiving official notice of the release. SABIC was later fined $322,000 for mishandling the tanker.

Residents are encouraged to report signs of contamination or chemical releases local 911 and to the NYS Spill Hotline at 1-800-457-7362.

John McIntyre contributed to this report.