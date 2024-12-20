Online museum passes are back

Passes to many of the best cultural institutions in the area are available to library cardholders, and many of those are once again available to reserve online. After a brief hiccup with our online reservation system, this service is back and better than ever! Online passes can be requested up to 30 days in advance and automatically expire after the allotted timeframe, so you don’t have to worry about returning them or incurring any late fees. Visit bethpl.org/museum-passes to see what’s available.

Explore graphic novels on Hoopla

One of the great things about Hoopla, which gives you on-demand access to popular e-books, audiobooks, streaming video and music, is its vast selection of graphic novels and comics.

Fans of the genre will appreciate the diverse collection of 15,000+ titles from dozens of different publishers (not just big names like Marvel and DC).

Both fans and newcomers to graphic novels will like Hoopla’s user-friendly browsability. You can search by genre, publisher, audience or popularity.

Visit hoopladigital.com to get started.

Holiday hours

The library will be closed Tuesday-Wednesday, Dec. 24-25, for the Christmas holiday, and Wednesday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day. The library will also be closing at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31).

Holiday break happenings

Looking to keep the kids occupied and engaged during the December break? Look no further than your library!

Make a Marble Maze, Thursday, Dec. 26, at 10 a.m.: Use repurposed materials, a box and your creativity to build a maze for marbles. For ages 8-14 capable of safely using sharp tools and hot glue guns.

Clay Snowpeople, Thursday, Dec. 26, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Stop by the library for a cozy evening of making snowmen, snowwomen and snowchildren out of air-dry clay, and sip on some hot cocoa while you work! Best for elementary to middle school-aged participants.

Custom Journal Make & Take, Monday, Dec. 30, all day: Need a New Year’s resolution? Consider journaling. Come to the Children’s Place to pick up a journal, customize it, and take it home with some tips and prompts.

New Year’s at Noon: Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m.: Kids and their families can welcome the new year with us a few hours early when our New Year’s at Noon kicks off 11am. There will be songs and dancing, and of course a countdown (to noon instead of midnight) followed by balloons and bubbles!

Visit bethlehem.librarycalendar.com for more information about these and other upcoming programs.