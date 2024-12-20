Norman Massry submits paperwork and will step down Dec. 31 after 15 years

Ryan Caponera will take the bench on Jan. 1

COLONIE–Town Judge Norman Massry submitted his retirement paperwork to the Town Clerk on Thursday, Dec. 19, effective Dec. 31, after 15 years of service. Later that same day, the Colonie Town Board appointed Colonie Zoning Board Attorney Ryan Caponera to fill the remaining year of Massry’s term.

“I’m retiring entirely from public service. I have 30 years in the state system,” Massry said, sitting in his office after completing his final morning court session. “I’ve decided this is the point in time where I can now focus on family first because family has always been secondary to this job, right?” he added. “We can’t go places every three weeks when I am on. I missed so many softball games. This job takes so much out of you, especially the calls in the middle of the night.”

Massry is also retiring from his role as Chief Information Security Officer for the State Department of Health. He explained that once he submitted his retirement papers for that position, he needed to step down from the bench or forfeit his judge’s salary in accordance with state law.

In 2009, Massry began his judicial career, running as a political newcomer in a competitive race. He earned his place on the bench following a narrow general election victory, which he credits to his ability to connect with voters.

Massry’s career is a testament to his dedication to public service, both to his country and his community. A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Massry served as a helicopter pilot during Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm, completing tours in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq. For his service, he was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal.

Following his military service, Massry pursued a law degree at the Franklin Pierce Law Center (now the University of New Hampshire School of Law), graduating in 1996. That same year, he began his legal career as an assistant town attorney in Colonie. Over the next 13 years, he held various public service roles, including positions with the New York State Office of Children and Family Services and the New York State Senate.

Reflecting on his judicial career, Massry highlighted his work with the Colonie Youth Court as a significant achievement. The program allows local high school students to take on courtroom roles—judges, prosecutors, defenders, and jurors—to adjudicate minor offenses. “Watching these young people engage in the judicial process and then go on to become police officers, attorneys, or other leaders has been incredibly rewarding,” Massry said.

Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey, who also served as a town justice, praised Massry’s contributions. “Norm’s military background gave him the discipline needed for such a demanding role,” Crummey said. “Town Court is a rapid-fire environment, and Norm quickly adapted to the pace, handling cases with fairness and efficiency. He has served this town valiantly.”

Crummey also noted Massry’s leadership during a period of significant legislative changes. “Norm’s leadership was invaluable as we navigated changes in state law that impacted court operations,” he said. “His fairness and dedication to justice made a meaningful difference in our community.”

Senior Town Judge Andrew Sommers echoed these sentiments. “He truly meted out justice on a daily basis. He has accomplished so much in his 15 years, and his service will always be a large part of the legacy of the court,” Sommers said. “On behalf of Judge Green, our Court Clerk Mary, Judge Massry’s long-standing Clerk Kayla, and our entire staff, I thank him and wish him continued success.”

Although the announcement was not widely known until this week, other members of the public safety community recognized Massry’s contributions.

“We have been friends for over 20 years, a friendship that started before his tenure on the bench. I will miss his wisdom and guidance,” Colonie Police Chief James Gerace, Jr. said. “He has been instrumental in maintaining law and order in our town. His fair and consistent rulings have helped us keep the community safe.”

Town Justice Court Clerk Mary Falace-Mayr also commended Massry’s dedication. “Since taking the bench in 2010, he has proven himself to be a highly respected and accomplished judge whose dedication to justice and fairness is truly admirable,” she said. “We witness daily the tremendous impact he has had within our Justice Court family as well as the lives of those he has served.”

To address the vacancy left by Massry’s retirement, the Colonie Town Board appointed Attorney Ryan Caponera to complete the remaining year of Massry’s term on Thursday night. The board voted 4-2 along party lines, with Rick Field absent. A motion by Democrat Melissa Jeffers to table the appointment until Jan. 9 for additional review failed by the same margin.

Caponera, 40, who has served as the town’s zoning board attorney and chaired the sign review board, brings a strong legal background and a family legacy to the role—his uncle, Judge Phil Caponera, served as a town justice for 26 years.

Crummey expressed confidence in Caponera’s ability to assume the role. “Ryan is no stranger to the courtroom,” Crummey said. “He’s represented clients with dignity and respect, and his family’s history in our judiciary reflects a deep understanding of what it takes to serve the town.”

Caponera will serve until the next election in November and is expected to run for a full term, pending an endorsement from a local party, Crummey said.

As for Massry, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve. “I’ve loved being a town justice, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished,” he said. “But now, it’s time for a new chapter—for me, for my family, and for the Town of Colonie.”