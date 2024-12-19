ALBANY — Albany County is inviting residents to participate in a contest to name its snowplows. The initiative, which runs through Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, offers the community an opportunity to showcase creativity while celebrating the winter season.

Participants are encouraged to “submit your fun, original, and family-friendly name ideas for a chance to have one featured on an Albany County snowplow!”

Each name must be no more than 12 characters, including spaces, to fit on the trucks. The county’s guidelines stipulate that submissions must avoid personal names, political references, copyrighted material, and inappropriate language.

A panel of judges, including representatives from the Albany County Legislature and the Department of Public Works, will review the entries based on creativity and originality, relevance to Albany County or New York State, and winter weather themes.

The judges will select 15 finalists by Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, based on creativity, originality, and relevance to Albany County or New York State. From that date, public voting will open and remain active through Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.

The seven names receiving the most votes during the public voting period, which will be open to everyone, will be declared winners. These names will be displayed on Albany County’s snowplows and revealed during the Albany County Legislative Meeting on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. Winners will also be formally recognized at the meeting.

Submissions can only be made through the county’s online form and must include the participant’s full name, address, phone number, and email for verification. Entrants under 18 years of age must have permission from a parent or legal guardian to participate.

For additional details, including contest rules and submission instructions, visit the Albany County website at https://bit.ly/3BuP3Cm.