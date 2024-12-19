To The Editor,

On Thursday, December 12th residents of the Bethlehem Central School District had the opportunity to vote on a proposed $37 million Library renovation. Five thousand three hundred and seventy eight people answered the Library’s invitation to voice their opinion about the renovation and the 25 year bond. The proposal was defeated by almost two thirds of voters.

While the results are telling, another take-away is the number of people who turned out to vote. The renovation was clearly an important issue for many people, no matter how they cast their ballot. This is the way the democratic process is supposed to work. I want to thank everyone who fought traffic and waited on line to vote. Those who filled out the exit survey provided the Library direction for the future.

Maintaining the momentum of involvement is the obvious answer for preventing another expensive, time consuming and angst producing project. Library and Town meetings are open to the public. They are available to watch online but actually going to the meetings lets our elected officials know that we are checking in on how they are representing their constituents—US! Informed voters who regularly go to the polls are the best way to ensure tax payers’ voices are heard.

Thank you all again for voting.

Anne Moore-Delmar