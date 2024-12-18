CHARLTON—Maddy Hicks, the 24-year-old Charlton native, continues to carve out a name for herself in the music industry since moving down to Nashville to pursue her music career.

Last week’s release of “Hall of Shame” makes a great companion for those battling a malaise over broken relationships. The EP paints an awkward picture of mistaken Uber drivers for exs or picking yourself up after a breakup, including the eponymous track, “Hall of Shame.”

Hicks’ songwriting is noted for its genre-blending style, relatable themes, and lyrical depth, often exploring the experiences of twentysomethings with a strong sense of rhythm and melody. Her work has resonated with a growing audience, thanks in part to her online presence.

In early 2022, Hicks’ career gained momentum after two of her unreleased songs went viral on TikTok, earning her a broader fanbase and a contract with Overall Recordings. That same year, she released her single, “Kinda Over It,” which has since surpassed 2.5 million streams. Her success continued with a series of singles and her EP, Situationships, which features the viral hit “Roster.”

Hicks’ earlier releases include her 2021 EP, “Daylight,” which showcases tracks like “My Eyes Have Dried” and “Pit Stop.” Her music often draws from personal experiences, connecting with listeners through relatable and heartfelt themes.