Games for All

The library is starting a new game program for adults of all ages and abilities. Please register to join us at 1:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 30. We’ll be playing board games that promote inclusion so our community can connect, build friendships and have fun together.

Mr. Erik’s Winter Holiday

Bilingual Extravaganza

Get ready to sing and dance! Children ages 2-7 with a caregiver are invited to register to join Mr. Erik at 10:15 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, as we celebrate the season with bilingual winter solstice songs and diverse holiday music. Born in Ecuador, Erik moved to New York City where he began playing for children in 2010 and became a popular children’s musician. His music is bilingual, energetic, filled with creativity and love. Mr. Erik and his family moved to upstate NY where he continues to share his music with families of all backgrounds and nationalities. For children ages 2-7 with caregivers.

Holiday Hours

The library will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, December 25 in observance of Christmas. Regular