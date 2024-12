GUILDERLAND — A team of students and teachers from Bethlehem Central Middle School put their skills to the test, building a tower made of nonperishable goods, including soup cans and boxes of pasta as part of the Kids Can Build Competition at Crossgates Mall on Monday, Dec. 9. Their winning structure is on display to until Monday, Dec. 23. Each canned good will go to The Food Pantries for the Capital District.

