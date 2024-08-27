Five suspects with bats from the store assault people and steal limited edition sneakers from patrons

One Colonie man in custody, others still at large

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to Dick’s House of Sport in Latham Farms on Saturday, Aug. 24 after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a large fight at the store.

At approximately 11:57 a.m. officers arrived at 579 Troy Schenectady Road and witnesses reported a group of people striking each other with baseball bats.

EMS personnel responded to the store and located two victims that suffered non-life-threatening injuries from being attacked by a group of 5 suspects. The initial police investigation found that the suspects observed the victims purchase limited release Nike Air Jordan sneakers, assaulted the victims with baseball bats from the store, and fled with the stolen items.

Police located one suspect still on the scene, Kyle H. Fowlkes. 19, of Colonie, and took him into custody. The remaining four suspects are still at large.

Fowlkes is charged with robbery-first degree and two counts of assault-second degree, all felonies, and criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility with bail set at $10,000 cash, $50,000 bond, $100,000 partially secured bond pending a preliminary hearing.

According to police, the incident was observed by many patrons of the store and they are requesting that anyone that has additional information, specifically cell phone video, of the incident and/or the fleeing suspects to contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. To report a tip anonymously, call Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or go to capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.

This is a breaking story and we will update as more information becomes available.