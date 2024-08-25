SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Performing Arts Center has unveiled the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s 2024-2025 season, set to take place at the Spa Little Theater in Saratoga Springs.

This upcoming season will feature three Saturday afternoon performances scheduled for October 26, March 29, and April 26, offering audiences a chance to experience world-class chamber music in an intimate setting.

The series will begin on October 26 with “Beethoven with the Calidore Quartet,” highlighting the revered composer’s string quartets. The Calidore Quartet, the featured ensemble for CMS’s season, will perform Beethoven’s works, continuing their full cycle of Beethoven quartets currently being presented at Lincoln Center.

In the spring, the season will continue with “Schubert’s ‘Trout’ Quintet” on March 29, led by CMS Artistic Director and pianist Wu Han. This performance will showcase the iconic quintet, a staple in the chamber music repertoire, alongside works by Bach and Mozart.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit spac.org.