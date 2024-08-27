Transgender male housed in male dorm allegedly raped by roommate

DELMAR – A 23-year-old Troy man faces rape charges after he was accused of having non-consensual sex with his roommate in the male dorm at Glenmont Job Corps on River Road on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Job Corps has 120 campuses across the United States, including the Capital District, and provides free career training, housing and education for low-income 16- through 24-year-olds.

The alleged victim in the case is a transgender male, transitioning from female to male, who lives with other male students in the school’s male dormitory. The crime was first reported by a staff member who is a mandatory reporter, but the alleged victim did not initially cooperate with police.

The next day, police returned to Job Corps, and the alleged victim decided to file charges.

According to reports, at approximately 6 p.m., after work, the alleged victim went to his dorm room to eat dinner. While eating, his roommate, Demetrius Fair, asked to engage in sexual activities. The alleged victim declined, but later, Fair asked again, this time requesting oral sex.

The alleged victim said he felt intimidated and performed oral sex on Fair. It is alleged that even though the victim said he did not want to have intercourse, Fair pulled down his pants and pinned him to the bed.

In the police report, Fair claimed that although there was hesitation at first, the victim eventually consented.

Fair was charged with forcible rape, a felony, and sent to the Albany County Jail as a pre-arraignment detainee. He was later transported to Bethlehem Town Court and arraigned by Judge Andrew Kirby. Kirby released Fair under the supervision of probation with electronic monitoring and issued a full stay-away order from the alleged victim.

The school’s policy states that anyone caught engaging in sexual behavior in the dorms will be expelled.

Fair is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

According to Job Corps’ website, “Most campuses offer separate male and female dorms, and place students based on their gender identity. Dorms vary from campus to campus, but you’ll typically live with roommates. Job Corps values diversity and will provide you with opportunities to live and interact with people of many different backgrounds.”

The school also offers 24/7 security on its site.