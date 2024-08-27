Motorist arrested and charged with felonies

ALBANY — A 19-year-old man has been arrested following an overnight incident at the University at Albany, where a police officer was struck by a vehicle on campus early Tuesday morning.

The incident began shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, when a UPD officer on foot attempted to stop a vehicle on Center Drive East. As the motorist attempted to drive away, he struck the officer, who then fired two rounds at the fleeing vehicle.

The car was pursued into the City of Albany, where the suspects abandoned it near Albany Medical Center Hospital and fled on foot. All four occupants of the vehicle were apprehended after a brief chase.

The driver, Anthony Taylor of Albany, has been charged with multiple offenses, including Attempted Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Assault in the Second Degree, and Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree.

Taylor is scheduled to be arraigned in Albany City Court later today. Two of the other occupants face misdemeanor charges, while the fourth occupant has not been charged.

Chief Paul C. Burlingame of the UPD confirmed that no one was struck by the gunfire and that there were no serious injuries during the incident. The officer, a 12-year veteran of the department, was treated and released from the hospital.

This incident marks the first time in the department’s history that an officer has discharged a weapon in the line of duty.

The suspects, who are not affiliated with the university, had been banned from campus earlier in the evening due to their involvement in threatening and harassing conduct. The officer attempted to take them into custody after spotting them on campus again.

The UPD, with assistance from the New York State Police, is conducting a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Chief Burlingame noted that no further details can be released at this time to avoid compromising the investigation. He reassured the campus community that there is no ongoing danger.