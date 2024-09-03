Three in custody, one in jail for another incident and one still at large

Five suspects attack patrons with bats and take just purchased limited-edition Jordan sneakers

Police link suspects to Frederick Avenue shooting on August 14, other crimes

LATHAM – Five suspects who allegedly attacked a man and his son after they purchased sneakers at Dick’s House of Sport on Saturday, Aug. 24 have deeper ties with criminal incidents within town, according to Colonie police.

So far, police have arrested a 15-year-old juvenile, a 19-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman. Another man is in custody at the Albany County jail for a separate incident and is expected to be arrested and charged for the sporting goods store incident this week.

The fifth suspect is still at large.

In the most recent incident, police responded to Dick’s House of Sport in Latham Farms on Saturday, Aug. 24 after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a large fight at the store.

At approximately 11:57 a.m. officers arrived at 579 Troy Schenectady Road and witnesses reported a group of people striking each other with baseball bats.

Emergency crews responded to the store and located two victims who suffered non-life-threatening injuries from being attacked by a group of 5 suspects. The initial investigation found that the suspects watched as the victims purchased limited-release Nike Air Jordan sneakers, before assaulting them with baseball bats from inside the store and fleeing with the stolen items.

Police arrested one suspect, Kyle H. Fowlkes, 19, of Colonie, when he returned to the scene to retrieve a cell phone. On Wednesday, Aug. 28, Colonie police took a second suspect, Lyric N. Jones, 21, of Albany, into custody after an appearance in Colonie Town Court.

Police also arrested a 15-year-old juvenile the same week, but details of the charges are not available because of his age.

Angadi Jones, 19, appeared in Albany County Court that Friday for sentencing after a plea deal related to two incidents involving illegal guns. According to the Albany County District Attorney’s office, the sentencing was canceled and adjourned to Tuesday, Sept. 17. Angadi Jones was sent to the Albany County jail to await sentencing. A source familiar with the situation said he will be charged later in the week for the sporting goods store incident.

Fowlkes, Lyric Jones, and the unnamed juvenile are charged with robbery-first degree and two counts of assault-second degree, all felonies, and criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor. The adults were arraigned in Colonie Town Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility with bail set at $10,000 cash, $50,000 bond, $100,000 partially secured bond pending a preliminary hearing. The 15-year-old was sent to a juvenile detention center.

None of the suspects are strangers to local police, courts, or Spotlight News. Lyric Jones was arrested earlier this month and charged with criminal impersonation and two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation, all misdemeanors, for two separate incidents in the town. This was in connection with a shooting on Frederick Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Fowlkes was arrested with two other men in January for an incident in Watervliet where shots were fired in the area of 23rd Street and Second Avenue. An hours-long standoff took place in Watervliet by police negotiators and a SWAT team, only to find the men had left before the lockdown. Police caught up with them a short time later, however.

In that case, Watervliet police charged Fowlkes, Angadi Jones, and Kasiyan Payne with criminal possession of a weapon- second degree and criminal possession of a weapon-third degree, both felonies, for the unlawful possession of a handgun and a 30-round magazine.

Payne also faced additional charges for discharging the firearm during the incident and a fourth man, Kendryek Flynn, 21, of Watervliet, was charged in February with facilitating another defendant to commit a shooting, hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence.

In January, all three were sent to the Albany County jail after arraignment but were out a short time later.

Additionally, Angadi Jones was stopped in a vehicle near the intersection of New Karner Road and Central Avenue in April 2023 and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of an illegal ammo clip, both felonies and DWAI-drugs and drinking alcohol or smoking on a highway, both misdemeanors and ticketed for a safety glass violation.

He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee at that time and was arraigned the next morning in Colonie Town Court.

The investigation into the Frederick Avenue shooting is still ongoing, but police say they believe there is a connection and will provide details once that is complete and charges filed.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 3, Fowlkes is no longer in custody because he made cash bail, but Lyric Jones and Angadi Jones are still listed as in custody at the Albany County jail.

According to police, the incident Dick’s incident was observed by many patrons of the store and they are requesting that anyone that has additional information, specifically cell phone video, of the incident and/or the fleeing suspects contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754.

Police said that they will release video of the incident at a later time.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. To report a tip anonymously, call Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or go to capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.

We will update this story at Spotlightnews.com as more information becomes available.

Colonie police have scheduled a press conference for tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 4.